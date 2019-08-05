Air strike kills 42 in south Libya

TRIPOLI: At least 42 people have been killed and dozens wounded in an air strike on a town in southern Libya, a local official and the UN-recognised government said on Monday.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) accused forces led by military strongman Khalifa Haftar of carrying out the strike on Sunday in a residential district of the town of Morzuk. The raid left “42 dead and more than 60 injured, 30 of them critically,” municipal official Ibrahim Omar told AFP.

The GNA, on its Facebook page, condemned the attack, which it blamed on Haftar’s forces. Haftar, who seized swathes of southern Libya earlier in the year, has been battling since April to oust pro-GNA forces from the capital Tripoli. With fighting stalled on the ground after initial advances by Haftar’s forces, the two sides have increasingly taken their fight to the skies with warplanes and drones.