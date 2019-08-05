Cleaning Karachi

In principle, any effort to clean the largest city of Pakistan is highly appreciated. So far, there has been no serious effort by the local or by the provincial government to do this. Both sides complain of the shortage of funds, machinery and manpower. Also there seems to be a lack of trust between the two, being from two different political parties. Now Mr Zaidi an MNA from the PTI belonging to Karachi has taken the responsibility to clean Karachi. In all the advanced countries solid waste management has three phases. Garbage collection, it’s disposal to suitable sites and finally its recycling.

According to one estimate, Karachi produces about 12000 tons of garbage every day. The municipal authorities have the capacity and wherewithal to collect and dispose of only half of the daily garbage. The remainder ends up in nullahs or outside the houses. It is pertinent to mention here that a proper recycling process does not exist in Karachi. There is an urgent need to have a permanent system in all cities, big or small, from where garbage is collected by the local municipal authorities on a daily basis from trash cans/dust bins placed outside each house. It is then disposed and after that recycled through a process where tin, plastic and glass stuff is separated and the remaining garbage is converted into manure through suitable machines. There is a dire of a proper solid waste management system in place with all political parties on board. We should also have suitable laws enacted which should punish polluters.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad