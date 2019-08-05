Bank troubles

I am a senior citizen and have a joint savings account in Allied Bank Ltd. Since about a month or so, my ABL account has been blocked by through no fault of mine. My wife and I have visited the bank branch many times and also called them on the phone but the bank’s staff is confused and has been unable to help us.

First of all, in my opinion, before blocking our account they should have contacted us. They have our address on which we continue to receive account statements. Besides, we regularly visit the bank to operate the account and the locker. Furthermore, around three months back we visited the bank to give them our biometric data, which was okayed by the bank. I, therefore, request ABL to reactivate our account and save a senior citizen from further agony.

Shabbir Ahmad

Islamabad