close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 6, 2019

Better team

Newspost

 
August 6, 2019

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and chief selecter Inzamam-ul- Haq attended a meeting held by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) this past Friday. The meeting lasted for four hours. In the meeting the review of the last four years was discussed.

We hope that we will see better members in our board who can lead the team and prepare the team for the upcoming World Cup T20.

Hammal Naeem

Turbat

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost