Better team

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and chief selecter Inzamam-ul- Haq attended a meeting held by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) this past Friday. The meeting lasted for four hours. In the meeting the review of the last four years was discussed.

We hope that we will see better members in our board who can lead the team and prepare the team for the upcoming World Cup T20.

Hammal Naeem

Turbat