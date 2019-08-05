close
August 6, 2019
August 6, 2019

For our children

Newspost

 
August 6, 2019

This refers to the article ‘Where we stand on the rights of the child’ (Aug 5) by Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan. I agree with the writer. Our children are targeted everywhere. The government must think about this because our children are the future generation of the country.

Therefore, we should take care of them and give them their rights.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

