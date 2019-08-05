For our children

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the article ‘Where we stand on the rights of the child’ (Aug 5) by Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan. I agree with the writer. Our children are targeted everywhere. The government must think about this because our children are the future generation of the country.
Therefore, we should take care of them and give them their rights.
Yasira Mansoor
Makran
