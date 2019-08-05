The valley bleeds

The valley of my ancestors is bleeding uncontrollably. It makes me wonder why the people of the whole world, who pretend to be the champions of peace, look the other way when they are confronted with the reality of the atrocities being committed in Kashmir. What wrong do the civilians of Kashmir commit when they ask for the right to decide their own destiny?

The only way to a solution seems to be that the will of all to opt for peace in the region and for strong, powerful, honest international brokers to safeguard the deal, so that it is followed in letter and spirit. Will this ever be possible under the prevailing circumstances

M Masud Butt

Lahore

*****

India’s desperate move to strip Occupied Kashmir of its special status is another shot in the foot and a slap in the face of international regulations. Article 370 of the Indian constitution guarantees autonomy for the Muslim-majority state’; stripping off this article is a symbol of naked aggression as well as confiscation of Kashmiris’ basic human rights.

The world should stand up and stop India from this move that will cause even more tension in the area and between two nuclear powers. Such actions cannot stop the liberation movement of the Kashmiris. This issue needs to be resolved in light of the UN’s resolution that calls for a plebiscite so that residents of the territory may decide about their future.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad