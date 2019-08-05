When will the world wake up?

While over three million unfortunate residents of Kashmir have been confined to their homes in a territory spread over 101,338 square km and a curfew clamped with schools, offices and shops closed, there is hardly any coverage about the human sufferings of these unfortunate people. Indian-occupied Kashmir has the largest number of armed troops concentration in the world amidst reports of torture, rape and killings. Yet the world media chooses to focus on Hong Kong where people have a right to protest and are demanding more of democracy, although compared to many parts of the world, they enjoy basic human rights, freedom of movement and have never faced the repression that Kashmiris have been enduring for decades.

When will the world’s conscience wake up? Kashmir’s demography is being changed through ethnic cleansing. The international media has no access to cover what is happening in Kashmir, while they are free to cover 24/7 events in Hong Kong.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore