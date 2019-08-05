CITY PULSE: The Secret Side of Feica

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Feica’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Secret Side of Feica’ from August 6 to August 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Walking through Play
The VM Art Gallery is hosting a group art exhibition titled ‘Walking through Play’ until August 26. Call 021-34948088 for more information.
The Long & Short of It
The Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture is hosting the IVS Alumni Show 2019 titled ‘The Long & Short of It’ from August 8 to August 16 at the IVS Gallery. Call 021-111111487 for more information.
Paris Ficelle
The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Paris Ficelle’ at 6:30pm on August 6. In this film, Brigitte and Colette are sisters who live together. Brigitte, the older sister, suffers a breakdown. Colette nurses her but is bored. Then she meets Joe. Call 021-35873402 for more information.
If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II
The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Cyra Ali, Samya Arif, Sara Khan and Onaiz Taji’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II’ until August 8. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
