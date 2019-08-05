Elderly man killed

A 60-year-old man, Ishratullah, son of Bakhtawar Khan, was shot dead for offering resistance during a mugging bid near Khajoor Wali Masjid in the Garden area within the limits of the Garden police station.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy. SHO Ansar Butt said the victim was a resident of the Bahadurabad area and had come to a shop in the market after withdrawing cash from a bank, adding that the armed muggers followed him from the Bahadurabad area and shot him multiple times when he put up resistance against the mugging bid.

The police recovered three empties of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division, the officer said. He explained that a case had been registered and the police investigators were trying to obtain the CCTV footage of the incident to trace and arrest the suspects.

Fruit vendor shot, injured In another incident of resistance during an attempted mugging, a fruit vendor was shot and injured in the North Karachi area.

Raees, 30, son of Sadaruddin, was wounded by three muggers near UP Mor within the limits of the Sir Syed police station. He was shifted to the Abbassi Shaheed Hospital.

Police officials said that he was a fruit vendor by profession and the incident took place over offering resistance during a robbery attempt.

They added that one of the suspected muggers was caught by a crowd and handed over to the police while the other two managed to escape the scene. Further investigations are under way.