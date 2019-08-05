Two men shot dead in New Karachi area

Two men were shot dead in an apparent act of target killing in New Karachi Industrial Area on Monday. Police officials said the firing incident occurred near Bashir Chowk in Khamiso Goth within the limits of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Usman and 28-year-old Sajid Khan, son of Masroor Khan. Police officials said one of them died on the spot and the other succumbed to his injuries at the Abbassi Shaheed Hospital.

Reacting to the information, a contingent of law enforcers reached the site and collected evidence. According to SHO Arshad, the police investigators had seized empties of a 30bore pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police.

The officer said that the police were investigating the murders from different angles and the two men were apparently killed over a personal enmity. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.