Tue Aug 06, 2019
August 6, 2019

New UK Trade Director for Pakistan

Business

 
August 6, 2019

KARACHI: Mike Nithavrianakis has been appointed as the UK Trade Director for Pakistan and British Deputy High Commissioner to Karachi in succession to Elin Burns, a statement said on Monday.

Nithavrianakis is a career diplomat who joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the 1980s. He has had postings to Malaysia, Russia, Ghana, Saudi Arabia and Greece. More recently, he has served as Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai and Deputy Ambassador in Kabul.

Nithavrianakis has also spent a period on sabbatical from the foreign service, gaining experience in the private sector. Several of his diplomatic roles have focussed on international security, regional politics and supporting bilateral trade and investment priorities. He brings with him a diverse background being born to a Greek father and Scottish mother and growing up in South-West Scotland.

“Having worked in the region previously and visited Pakistan twice, I already feel a warm connection with the country,” Nithavrianakis said in the statement.

