Bank holidays

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed from August 12 to 15, 2019 (Monday to Thursday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, a circular said on Monday. It may; however, be noted that August 17, 2019 (Saturday) will be observed as the working day from 9:00am to 5:30pm, the SBP added.
