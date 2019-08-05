SBP to auction Rs7trln MTBs, PIBs

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will auction Rs7 trillion worth of market treasury bills (MTBs) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) in August-October 2019, it said on Monday.

The central bank would sale Rs6.400 trillion of three-, six- and 12-month government debts through treasury bills during the three months period. The SBP also planned to offer Rs300 billion worth of three-, five-, 10- and 20-year fixed rate PIBs. Moreover, the SBP would auction Rs300 billion of 10-year floating rate PIBs.

Analysts said the latest auction targets showed that the government is in dire need of cash to fund the budget deficit. The recent MTBs and PIBs auctions saw a heavy participation by banks and other investors. The auctions were in response to the International Monetary Fund’s $6 billion loan conditions of lengthening maturity profile of government loans and shifting of borrowings from the SBP to commercial banks and other investors.

The government raised Rs854 billon through the sale of MTBs at an auction held on July 31. It also fetched Rs256 billion in the last auction of PIBs with fixed and floating rates. That was the second largest auction in five years.