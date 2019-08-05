Global stocks sink

London/NEW YORK: World stock markets plunged Monday in reaction to US President Donald Trump vowing to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods in the latest trade war flare-up.

Selling on Wall Street accelerated in early trade as a steep drop in the Chinese yuan escalated the US-China trade war. Just over an hour into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost about 550 points, dropping 2.1 percent to 25,932.44. The broad-based S&P 500 fell 2.2 percent to 2,867.21, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 2.8 percent to 7,778.58. Europe´s stocks dived about two percent, mirroring heavy falls in Asia -- where Hong Kong tumbled nearly three percent as it was hurt also by ongoing pro-democracy protests.

"European equity markets have been rocked by the rising trade tensions between the US and China," said IG analyst David Madden. "There is a feeling that China could inflict a lot more pain on the US in terms of the trade spat, and many traders are worried the economic conflict will rumble on for some time."

Beijing has vowed to hit back if Washington goes ahead with its latest threat, while news that demand for US exports had weakened underscored concern that trade was becoming a trouble spot for economies worldwide.

"China is likely to drag out their response and retaliate in many ways against the US trade measures," warned analyst Edward Moya at trading firm Oanda. Negotiators from both nations are expected to reconvene in Washington in early September for another round of talks after last week´s discussions in Shanghai, but investors remain nervous, he added. The yuan´s depreciation spurred a sell-off across Asian equity markets.