Japan announces $5mln grant for agri sector

ISLAMABAD: Japan on Monday announced grant aid worth around five million dollars to support agri-food and agro-industry development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The grant amount will be utilised by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to pilot the enhancement of productive and compliance capacities of relevant actors in the cattle meat value chain within selected production areas of Peshawar, Abbottabad, Kohistan and Dera Ismail Khan and apple value chain in Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Pishin and Quetta.

“The project will simultaneously support the relevant governmental bodies to offer adequate services to the industry at a sustainably manner and ensure the sustainability and the possibility to upscale best practices,” an official statement said after signing of a grant agreement.

Notes to this effect were signed between Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, and Nadia Aftab, country representative of UNIDO. A grant agreement was signed between Shigeki Furuta, chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency and Aftab. Minister for National Food Security and Research Mehboob Sultan and Federal Secretary Hashim Popalzai were also present.

The project is expected to revitalise the livelihood of value chain actors, covering their daily income from the apple and cattle value chains and to improve practices of food manufacturers and processors along with the related enabling environment across two provinces of

“This project is a productive addition to our efforts towards revival of agriculture sector,” the minister was quoted as saying in the statement. “This project will cover important areas of interventions which will contribute to the development of the agriculture sector in KPK and Balochistan.”

Matsuda said agriculture is lifeline of Pakistan whose agriculture emergency program focuses on three basic aspects, economic development, employment expansion and alleviation of poverty and enhanced growth. “Our support is not limited and our main focus is Pakistan’s agriculture developing into a very strong export industry.” The Japanese ambassador further said mango from Pakistan is very famous in Japan and it has started importing from Pakistan.