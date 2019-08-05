Govt struggles to improveeconomic fundamentals

LAHORE: Even after a year in the office, the present regime has not been able to improve the economic fundamentals of the country, and we are set to increase the fiscal deficit to record level despite heavy taxation.

It is naïve to think that things would automatically improve by heavy dollar borrowing and heavy taxation. The factors that need immediate attention of the government include high interest rates, high inflation, high energy cost, falling exports, falling rupee value and rampant corruption.

All these factors are inter-related; reigning in inflation for instance would result in lower interest rates, lower commodity rates. Boosting exports would stabilise the rupee and reduce current account deficit.

The government has not taken any prudent step to remove the distortions caused by ever declining macroeconomic indicators. It claims to have facilitated a portion of export sectors, but the export performance of those sectors reveals that exports prospects have worsened by those measures. It claims to have successfully curbed imports, but fails to realise that in the process it has put the economy into recession.

The imports of luxury items have definitely declined due to high regulatory duties, but the decline in import of essential items like raw materials, machinery and transport equipment is much higher in percentage and value terms than the decline in import of luxury items. The economy is in deep recession, while inflation is at its decade peak.

The type of inflation prevailing in Pakistan could only be controlled through close cooperation with the provincial governments. The federal government is at odds with the Sindh government, it has an ineffective government in Punjab while the Balochistan government lacks the writ on local affairs.

There is no effective check on prices. Take for instance the prices of chapati and naan. The prices were increasing gradually since December last year. The provincial governments gave lip service to control this price hike. They in fact approved higher prices by slightly reducing the highly increased rates.

Now, on the instruction of the federal government, the gas distributor companies have reduced the gas tariff for tandoors in the hope that the naan and chapatti rates would come down. The government conveniently ignored the fact that most tandoors now operate on LPG, the cost of which is increasing.

The problem with this regime is that they do not analyse any economic issue in detail and come up with solutions in haste. Every economic issue has to be addressed after in-depth analyses taking all factors into consideration.

The increase in wheat flour prices was also an issue in this regard. The failure of the government to ensure actual weight of rooti or naan is also a big issue. The consumers are being cheated by baking naan much below the approved weight of the provincial administrations.

The retail rates of fruits and vegetables are fixed 30-40 percent higher than their auction price at the fruit and vegetable markets even then the actual retail prices are much higher. The main beneficiaries are the middlemen that exploit both the farmers and the consumers.

The federal government would have to facilitate the provincial governments in eliminating the role of middleman that engineer and pocket high commodity rates. The government is crowding out credit for the private sector as it is the largest borrower of credit from the commercial banks. The banks feel comfortable by providing loan to the federal government at current high policy rates plus 2-3 percent premium.

They have the sovereign guarantee on return of these loans. So in wake of this risk-free loaning they are reluctant to finance private sector projects that always carry some risk. In the current recession the risks are much higher. So in case the banks provide loans to the private sector they charge very high mark-up.

It is indeed unfortunate that despite huge foreign buying we have not been able to stabilise the Pakistani currency. Even after receiving the first tranche from IMF, the foreign reserves continue to decline putting pressure on rupee value.

Many experts believe that the rupee now is undervalued. Foreign credits would not be available for an indefinite period. The only way out is to totally ban all luxury imports and take steps to increase the exports by facilitating new sectors, new products and exploring new export markets.