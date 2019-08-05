Rupee strengthens

The rupee rose in both the currency markets on Monday, as remittances surpassed demand for the US currency by importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 158.93 against the greenback, compared with Friday’s closing of 159.11. In the open market, the local currency posted decent gains to close at 158.90 against the dollar. It finished at 159.50 in the previous trading session.

“There was demand from oil importers in the morning. But remittances came during the second session,” a currency dealer said. “Remittances improved supply of greenback in the market.” However, the market didn’t react to the revocation of occupied Kashmir by India.

Dealers expect the currency to appreciate further with more remittance flows ahead of Eid -ul-Azha, next week. The rupee is likely to rise to 157 against the dollar by the end of this week. Forex Association of Pakistan President Malik Bostan expects remittances to speed up before Eid.

“Exchange companies are likely to fetch $150 to 200 million remittances from overseas Pakistanis in July,” he said. Bostan said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed the exchange companies to start work on directly attracting worker remittances from the countries from where the inflows remain nominal.

The exchange firms have supplied $55 million to the government through interbank in the past three months, as a large number of foreign currency sellers are visiting exchange companies’ public dealing counters and almost no buyers in these days, he added.