Du Plessis, van Niekerk win top CSA awards

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was named the CSA men’s cricketer of the year on Saturday (August 4). Du Plessis also bagged the ODI cricketer of the year award whereas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was named the Test player of the year. In the women’s category, skipper Dane van Niekerk was named the player of the year with bowling allrounder Marizanne Kapp won the ODI player of the year award. Du Plessis and van Niekerk - the captain’s of their respective national sides - also won the Player’s Player of the year award. Hard-hitting middle order batsman David Miller and seamer Shabnim Ismail were named the T20I cricketers of the year. Rassie van der Dussen, who has made a very good start to his international career, won the newcomer of the year award whereas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was voted the Fans Player of the Year. Recipients of the 2019 CSA awards: Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Faf du Plessis Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Faf du Plessis Test Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: David Miller International Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Rassie van der Dussen Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Dane van Niekerk Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Marizanne Kapp Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Shabnim Ismail International Women’s Newcomer of the Year: Tumi Sekhukhune. —Agencies