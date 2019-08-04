F1 teams give approval for 22-race calendar

BUDAPEST: Formula One teams have given their approval in principal to an expanded 22-race calendar next year without any allowance for an additional power-unit, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has said. Speaking after a teams’ meeting with F1 chief executive Chase Carey at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Wolff was quoted on Sunday saying the 22-race plan with no extra engines - and therefore costs for the smaller customer teams — was supported. “In a nutshell, we basically agreed to have a 22nd race,” said Wolff, as quoted by Autosport(www.autosport.com). “We’ve got to let Liberty do their business and their business is to grow F1. “If they are able to attract promoters, we’ve got to support them so, we shouldn’t change the technical regulations because we have an extra race. That was the debate we had.” Wolff added that an increase to the duration of the season and number of races should not be interpreted as a chance for more components to be used on the cars. —AFP