Arif calls for revival of athletics

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan national coach and one of the senior members of World Track And Field Coaches Association, Arif Shehzad called for staging revival in game of athletics, saying the time was ripe to make a move. Talking to The News, Arif Shehzad said the overall standard of the game had gone down with the time.“There is no one reason for this consistent fall in overall standard of athletics in Pakistan. While athletes around the world are seen breaking one record after another, in Pakistan we have lost the hold even at the South Asian Games. It was nothing less than a shock for athletics lovers in the country to see Pakistan failing to win a single gold medal at the last South Asian Games.” Arif Shehzad, a formerjunior national champion was critical of Athletic Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) priorities and their inability to groom future South Asian or Asian champions. “Gone are the days when we used to groom South Asian and Asian champions. Now the standard of the game has gone down to a level where we see no real potential to threat opponents even at regional level. The AFP has done nothing for athletics promotion in recent past. Everyone is having a good time. No one even the government has bothered to inculcate the element of accountability in the federation.” Two main things that he said were important to stage revival in the game of athletics. “One is to take measures to popularize the game of athletics at school and village level. Until and unless we do that we would not be in a position to pick the right talent. Picking the talent at right age is the key to future success. Sadly our federation has failed miserably to make any headway in that regard. Whatever system we were having is not there anymore. So to say we are struggling to keep the basic system is place will be no exaggeration. Then comes the systematic training and grooming of the selected talented athletes. But if we have no system in place to pick the right talent how can we groom that. It would be useless to spoil finances and energy on those having athletes having no talent or the one who have passed their prime. Just picking athletes in late teens is no solution. The best age to pick and spot the talent is around 12 years and that is only possible if we popularize school athletics.” Arif Shehzad who also coached Pakistan team at the second Asian junior Championship Singapore 1988, 3rd South Asian Games in Kolkatta and later during the fourth SA Games in Islamabad hoped that provincial governments would start putting in their share.“Now it is very important for provincial government to put their share in a big way in athletics development. Events for youth at Tehsil and district level will help in throwing real athletics talent up front. Federation should come forward and help provincial governments in this regard.” The former Pakistan athletics coach said that departments should also ensure youth recruitment. “Departments should be discouraged for a quick fix policy. Their aim should be higher and that is to groom future South Asian and Asian champions rather than producing national gold medalist. These departments can do that by hiring 12 year old boys and girls and make sure these talented ones get the best coaching and training facilities.”