Mon Aug 05, 2019
August 5, 2019

Friendship Cup for favourite Jharra

Sports

 
August 5, 2019

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Friendship Cup Race after a tough competition finished in favour of favourite Jharra here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday. On the day six plate and a cup race were scheduled and their results are: First race winner Khan Gull, second Successful, third Naroibi. Second race winner Nice Moon, second Hockey Star, third Sheba Third race winner King Queen, second Bau Jee, third Sports Model Fourth race winner Moman Princess, second Nice One, third New Sonia Fifth race winner After Hero, second Neeli Di Malika, third Blue Max Sixth Friendship Cup race winner Jharra, second Costa Rica, third Abdullah Princess Seventh race winner Best Term, second Jan-e-Fida, third Natalia.

