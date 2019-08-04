Karateka Saadi improves Olympic rankings

Our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top karateka and 2020 Tokyo Olympics prospect Saadi Abbas has improved three places in Olympic rankings following his close fights against tough opponents and a win in the last month’s Asian Karate Championships in Tashkent. Before going into the continental event in Uzbekistan Saadi’s Olympic ranking was 21. However as per WKF Tokyo 2020 new standings he has surged to 18th spot in the 75 kilogramme category. In Tashkent Dubai-based Saadi had begun his journey with a loss when he went 2-3 down to the eventual gold medalist Ken Nishimura of Japan in his first fight. After the loss, Saadi was given a repechage. He won his first bout there when he outsmarted Sandi Firmansyah of Indonesia 4-3. However he faced an exit when he went 0-2 down to Bahman Ghoncheh Asgari of Iran in his next fight. Saadi will have to at least finish in top five at the end of the qualifying time-frame if he is to make it to the world’s most prestigious spectacle to be hosted by Japan in Tokyo next summer. He plans to feature in at least three more events to be held in Japan, Russia and Madrid this year in September, October and Novemberrespectively. He also will have to fight in some more events in 2020. “I will make strong plans in coming days,” Saadi told The News from Dubai on Sunday. “In the Asian event my pool was much tough, otherwise, I could have won medal,” said Saadi. Saadi has already won one gold and two bronze in the Asian Championship. He also has to his credit two Commonwealth Karate Championships titles and a US Open crown. He had also claimed silver in the 2017 Baku Islamic Games.