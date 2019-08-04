Skyview Club holds summer golf training camp

Our correspondent

LAHORE: A summer golf training camp was held at the Pakistan Air Force Skyview Golf Club in Lahore. Based on an initiative launched by the Club management and backed by school principals, this training camp attracted over a hundred applicants. After an initial test 76 ambitious and ardent ones were selected to undergo training as part of a coaching programme that was spread over 30 days. The kids underwentremarkable training sessions with trained golf professionals like Akash Bashir, Shaukat Ali, Jaffer Masih, Ashir, Robin, Hamza Nabi, Jaffer Masih, Amjad Ali and the legendary golf professional of Pakistan Ghulam Nabi who has won the national title of Pakistan in decade of eighties and nineties several times. Objective during this golf camp was to inspire youth between the ages six years to sixteen years and help them to achieve competency in the basics of the game they are associated with it. A heartening aspect of this camp was that 27 girls attended and showed immense talent and yearning and appetite for the game. Air Commodore(r) Tariq Usman, Director of the Program shared that kids were given individual attention and taught the fundamentals of golf. Regarding continuity he shared that this will be followed by a second phase. And based on the performance of the kids, six talented ones have been short listed for extensive training and been graded as wards of the club and it will be ensured that they are groomed into golfers of excellence with full support from the club management. These selected ones include two girls and four boys and they are Khushbakht Ayesha, Khushbakht Shireen, Syed Shahabuddin, Arsalan Khan, Faizan Hussain and Aqsam Qureshi. At the conclusion of the PAF Skyview Golf training programme, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia awarded certificates to the young ones in a ceremony attended by Brig (retd) Shahid Wahab Rao, Secretary Punjab Golf Association, Dr Asma Shami, Chairperson Ladies Golf, national golf players, Rimsha Ijaz, Parkha Ijaz, Damil Ataullah and over a hundred passionate parents.