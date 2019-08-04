Minister pays rich tributes to martyred of police

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday paid rich tributes to martyrs of officers and Jawans of Police who, side by side Armed Forces and Rangers, presented supreme sacrifices to bring peace back in the country. Extending full support to the struggle of the Kashmiris, he said the Kashmir issue is being raised on international forums.

Addressing inauguration ceremony of Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign arranged at Mandra Toll Plaza GT Road (N-5), he said Ministry of Communications and NHA are hand in hand to further the vision of prime minister of Pakistan by planting trees along national highways & motorways. “Besides this we are also to cleanse the country politically,” he added. Continuing he said under these campaign saplings will also be planted along road network in Balochistan. Dream of prime minister of Pakistan for planting 10 billion plants is being realised in real sense. He said one billion saplings have been planted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also marked it with Youm-i-Shohda-i-Police. The federal minister also dedicated this campaign to national heroes who sacrificed their lives for peace in the country. Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Ms. Asma Qadeer MNA, Secretary Communications Jawwad Rafique Malik, Chairman NHA Capt ® Sikander Qayyum, senior officers of Motorway Police, administration of Twin Cities and senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority also participated in the ceremony.