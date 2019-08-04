President, PTI leader discuss national issues

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Sunday that the changing global scenario had underscored Pakistan’s critical importance manifold.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Central Vice-President Zahid Hussain Kazmi, who was invited to see the president here at the President House. The two had threadbare exchange of views on national issues and matters of mutual interest.

According to PTI Central Media Department, Dr Alvi said that Pakistanis were a dedicated and hardworking nation while Pakistan was a gift of Allah Almighty. He was confident that with hard work and commitment and dedication, Pakistan would soon be among the leading world nations.

Kazmi noted that Dr Arif Alvi was the most suitable person for the coveted constitutional slot of the head of the state of Pakistan. He added his character and thoughts were very encouraging for the betterment of the system.

He expressed gratitude to the president for inviting him to the President House and sparing time for a meeting.