Mon Aug 05, 2019
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
August 5, 2019

State terrorism in IHK: Sanjrani writes to speakers world over

National

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday wrote to speakers and presiding officers of parliaments across the world to convince their respective governments for a role in forcing India to desist from the state terrorism in Held Kashmir (IHK).

In a letter, he wrote to the speakers and presiding officers to apprise the international community of prevailing situation in Held Kashmir and Indian atrocities on innocent people. He emphasised that the international community could not absolve itself of the ongoing gravest human right violations in Indian Held Kashmir. He urged the world nations to take notice of the use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Neelum Valley and ongoing human right abuses in Held Kashmir.

The Senate chairman informed the speakers of the LoC violation of Indian security forces in Neelum Valley and firing and shelling on civilian population. He cautioned that Indian aggression was a threat to global peace; therefore, a clear stance of the international community should surface in the given situation.

