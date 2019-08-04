Chinese pilgrims get chance to promote culture in S Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Chinese intending pilgrims for Haj are availing the opportunity to promote their country’s culture in Saudi Arabia and it is being received by the people of the Kingdom with fair amount of interest.

According to media reports Dai Junfeng, head of the Islamic Association in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province who is in Saudi Arabia had attended the cultural event in Makkah last week. He said that Saudi Arabian people's knowledge of and interest at China has improved through major Chinese projects and the popularity of Chinese goods in Saudi Arabia as well as the two sides' expanding cooperation in technology and energy.

"This is why we have an opportunity now to promote Chinese culture in Saudi Arabia," Dai said.

The Muslims from Southwest China's Yunnan Province held a patriotic activity in Saudi Arabia to express their love for the country by writing poems, calligraphy and paintings, according to the Chinese Embassy to Saudi Arabia. The manager of the guide agency said there is a fervour to learn Chinese in the Middle East, a first step of getting to know Chinese culture.

The US and European countries used to have huge impacts on the world but now China has become a powerful country as well due to its rapid development, a Bangladeshi employee of the agency said. "China as a civilised ancient nation is benefiting people around the world by the Belt and Road Initiative.