CM opens work on road, irrigation scheme in Swat

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday formally inaugurated work on a 10km Rahatkot-Sakhra road in Matta tehsil of Swat district.

The project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs19 crores and would benefit a population of around 95,000.

On the second day of the visit to his home district, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone for 13km Barawai Irrigation Scheme to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs150 million and will irrigate 551 acres of barren land. Villages to benefit from the irrigation scheme include Kalkot, Baghdheri, Asharai and adjacent areas.

Addressing the inaugural ceremonies, the chief minister stated that a new era of development would usher in the near future, which will be inclusive of all aspects including infrastructure, communication, agriculture and tourism.

“Planned interventions are being carried out to industrialise and make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province a hub for national and international transit and tourism,” Mahmood Khan added.

The villages to benefit from Rahatkot to Sakhara road include Matta, Sambat, Badarh, Kuza Drushkhela, Bara Drushkhela, Asharai, Bagh Dheri, Rhatakot, Shakara, Darmai, Kalkot, Nowkhara, Garai, Azad Banda, Kohistani Banda, Bar Lalkoh, Kuz Lalkoh, Batkoh, Fazal Baig and the newly developed Gabeen Jabba tourist spot.

The ceremonies were also attended by MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, Chairman DDAK Fazal Hakeem Khan, Commissioner Malakand Riaz Mehsud, DIG Malakand division Saeed Khan Wazir, Secretary Irrigation Dawood Khan and others.

The chief minister stated that the present government is working to end unemployment by introducing tourism as an industry in the province, which has a huge revenue generating potential.

The chief minister stated that the previous government had initiated Bagh Dheri irrigation scheme, which would irrigate 5,341 acres of barren land.

Mahmood Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken difficult decisions, due to which Pakistan has escaped from the quagmire of insecurity and economic crisis. He said merit and rule of law would be upheld at every cost in order to establish a role model system of governance for future generations.