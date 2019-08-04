Clean Karachi drive gets underway

KARACHI: The federal government-backed campaign to clean Karachi kicked off in parts of the metropolis on Sunday, with the first target to de-silt all storm-water drains before Eidul Azha.

Speaking to media at the launch ceremony of the Clean Karachi campaign, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said they need 15,000 volunteers to be part of the clean-up campaign. "In the first phase, nullahs will be cleaned in Karachi, while garbage from all areas of the city would be lifted in the second phase.”

“There is no system of collecting garbage in the city and the residents throw garbage out because no one did any planning of the city,” he said.

Challenging the Sindh government, Zaidi said, “We want to clean this city up once which is why we are going to set up dumpers in different parts of the city.”

“The Sindh government has no idea how much is spent on the clean-up drive,” he added.

Earlier, while briefing the media about the ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign on Saturday, Zaidi had shared the clean-up drive will continue for two weeks.

He had further said the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) would play an important role in the campaign and provide its expertise in this regard. “The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), District Municipal Corporations (DMC), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), trade associations and K-Electric have also extended their support for the drive,” Zaidi said.

Zaidi further said hundreds of party supporters, citizens, as well as private entities, have asked him to include them in the "Clean Karachi" drive. Private companies, celebrities and volunteers have also pledged their support for the campaign.

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar while speaking at the ceremony said, the clean-up drive in Karachi is a promising effort and that everyone is on the same foot when it comes to cleaning up the metropolis.

“We are all trying to clean-up Karachi and that cleaning up the metropolis is beyond politics,” he said.

Criticising the Sindh government, Akhtar said it was the responsibility of the government to get the nullahs cleared. “Karachi gives Rs6billion. Where is Karachi’s money going?” he said.

He added, “I want to tell Saeed Ghani that I am focused on work and that he should focus on his responsibilities.”