Shibuno on brink of win in Open

WOBURN, United Kingdom: Hinako Shibuno, known as the ‘Smiling Cinderella’, is on the brink of a fairytale ending in her first major after a brilliant 67 on Saturday gave her the lead going into the final round of the Women’s British Open.

Five shots behind playing partner and halfway leader, Ashleigh Buhai, after seven holes on day three, the 20-year-old Japanese golfer — playing outside Japan for the first time — went on a blistering run to finish on 14 under par 202.

She birdied six holes on a back nine of 30 to move two shots clear of the field with 18 holes to play.

By contrast, South African Buhai stumbled badly on the back nine, dropping shots at the 12th, 13th and 16th and had to settle for a 72 and second place on 12 under. But two South Koreans are ready to pounce.

Park Sung-hyun, the world No. 2, slipped effortlessly into third place on 11 under after a 68 and Ko Jin-young, aiming for back-to-back majors after last Sunday’s success at the Evian Championship, was another shot back after also posting a 68.

“It was a very good round,” said Park, a two-time major winner. I really do want to win a major this year, so I got a little greedy and missed some birdies.

“Tomorrow (Sunday) I just have to stay patient and take my chances.”

Ko, the new World No.1, was delighted. “I had a really great round,” she said.

“I’m now really looking forward to Sunday. I’m going home to Korea next week, so it would be nice to go home with the trophy.”

Shibuno lived up to her nickname as she certainly had plenty to grin about at Woburn.

She said her only goal this week was to make the cut — but now she can dream of becoming a major champion. “I’m definitely exceeding my expectations,” she said.