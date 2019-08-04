Egypt’s Asal retains world junior title

ISLAMABAD: Mostafa Asal beat Moustafa El Sirty in all Egyptian final to retain the World Junior Squash Championship title at the Nicol David Arena in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) on Sunday.

Asal handed over straight games drubbing to his countryman 12-10, 11-3, 11-6 to retain the crown he won last year.

Egypt made it a double delight when Hania El Hammamy beat her fellow country girl Jana Shiha 11-9, 11-6 and 11-8 to win ladies world title.