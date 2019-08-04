Time to revive athletics standard, says Arif

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan national coach and one of the senior members of the world track and field coaches association Arif Shehzad called for staging revival in athletics, saying the time was ripe to make a move.

Talking to ‘The News’, Arif said the overall standard of the game had gone down with the time.

“There is no one reason for this consistent fall in overall standard of athletics in Pakistan. While athletes around the world are seen breaking one record after another, in Pakistan we have lost the hold even at the South Asian Games.

“It was nothing less than a shock for athletics lovers to see Pakistan failing to win a single gold medal at the last South Asian Games.”

Arif, a former junior national champion, was critical of the Athletic Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) priorities and their inability to groom future South Asian or Asian champions.

“Gone are the days when we used to groom South Asian and Asian champions. Now the standard of the game has gone down to a level where we see no real potential to threat opponents even at regional level.

“The AFP has done nothing for athletics’ promotion in recent past. Everyone is having a good time. No one even the government has bothered to inculcate the element of accountability in the federation,” he said.

Two main things that he said were important to stage revival in the game of athletics. “One is to take measures to popularize athletics at school and villages level. Until and unless we do that we would not be in a position to pick the right talent. Picking the talent at right age is the key to future success.

“Sadly, our federation has failed miserably to make any headway in that regard. Whatever system we were having is not there anymore. So to say we are struggling to keep the basic system is place will be no exaggeration.

“Then comes the systematic training and grooming of the selected athletes. But if we have no system in place to pick the right talent how can we groom that. It would be useless to spoil finances and energy on those having athletes having no talent or the one who have passed their prime.

“Just picking athletes in late ages is no solution. The best age to pick and spot the talent is around 12 years and that is only possible if we popularize school athletics.”

Arif, who also coached Pakistan team at the second Asian Junior Championship, held in Singapore in 1988, 3rd South Asian Games in Kolkatta and later during the fourth SA Games in Islamabad, hoped that the provincial governments would start putting in their share.

“Now it is very important for the provincial governments to put their share in a big way in athletics development. Events for youth at tehsil and district level will help in throwing real athletics talent up front. Federation should come forward and help provincial governments in this regard.”

The former Pakistan athletics coach said that the departments should also ensure youth recruitment.