OLYMPICS AND SA GAMES: Junaid set to be named as hock­ey coach

ISLAMABAD: The 1994 World Cup winning team member, Khawaja Junaid, is set to head the national hockey team management for the two important international events to be played this year.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources close to Khawaja Junaid that he has been given go ahead to work as head coach of the national team for the forthcoming Olympic qualifiers and South Asian Games to be held in Nepal in December this year.

“Junaid will be the head coach and manager of the national team for the coming two international tournaments. The immediate international commitment is the Olympic qualifiers most probably to be held in October and then the SA Games starting from December 1 in Nepal. Khawaja is a quality coach and has rich knowledge and exposure to manage the team in most effective manners,” a PHF source who reconfirmed his elevation as head coach, said.

Mohammad Waseem and little known Sameer Ahmed are to be appointed as his assistant coaches. “Quality half of his time and Pakistan’s most experienced player who has played more matches for the country than any other player Waseem will be his assistant. Another little known player Sameer is also expected to get assistant coach job,” the source said.

The official announcement on the team management is expected to be made within next couple of days.

Meanwhile, Sindh government has released Rs25 million from the Rs100 million grant for the federation, enabling it to pay the first installment of fine to the International Hockey Federation (FIH). After the payment of fine, the FIH will reveal details on the roadmap for Pakistan’s qualification for Olympics.

“Once the federation will pay the first installment of fine it will be able to know about the FIH plans on Pakistan’s Olympic qualification. Pakistan team will have to play and win couple of matches before getting into the pool of teams for Olympic qualification.”