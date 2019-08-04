Regime fire kills civilian in northwest Syria

BEIRUT: Regime fire killed a civilian in a jihadist-dominated region of northwest Syria Sunday, a monitor said, the first such death since a truce to protect the area.

Air strikes on Idlib province and nearby areas have stopped since Thursday, when the government announced a ceasefire for the area following three months of deadly bombardment. But the regime has continued shelling the region, which currently hosts some 3 million people, while jihadists who dominate the area have refused to withdraw from a future buffer zone required under the truce deal. Regime rocket fire on Sunday killed a woman in the Bidama district in the region´s west, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said. "It's the first civilian death since the implementation of the truce deal," the Britain-based monitor´s head Rami Abdel Rahman said. On Saturday, the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance which dominates the region on Turkey's border refused any withdrawal from the planned buffer zone to separate regime forces from rebel and jihadist fighters.