Sudan generals, protest camp sign accord

KHARTOUM: Sudan's army rulers and protest leaders Sunday signed a hard-won constitutional declaration that paves the way for a transition from August 18 to civilian rule following more than seven months of often deadly street rallies.

The agreement, signed at a ceremony in Khartoum, builds on a landmark July 17 power-sharing deal and provides for a joint civilian-military ruling body to oversee the formation of a transitional civilian government and parliament to govern for a three-year transition period.

Protest movement leader Ahmed Rabie and the deputy head of the ruling military council, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, signed the declaration at the ceremony attended by African Union and Ethiopian mediators.

"We turned a tough page of Sudan's history by signing this agreement," Daglo, who flashed a victory sign after making a short speech, told reporters. The signing was met by a wave of applause in the hall as representatives from both sides shook hands. Members of the protest umbrella group, the Alliance for Freedom and Change, broke into tears as they exchanged hugs.