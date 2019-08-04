Texas shooting a possible hate crime: Trump

EL PASO, United States: US President Donald Trump termed the Texas shooting as a possible hate crime. On Saturday a gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 20 people and wounded more than 29 at a packed Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

One suspect was taken into custody while authorities were studying an extremist manifesto purportedly written by the gunman.Footage shot with cellphones appeared to show multiple bodies lying on the ground in the store´s parking lot while other footage showed terrified shoppers running out of the store as gunfire echoed.

Police chief Greg Allen confirmed that in addition to the 20 confirmed fatalities in El Paso, there were 26 wounded.Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said three Mexican citizens were killed and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said six others were wounded.

News reports said the ages of victims being treated at hospitals ranged from two to 82 years.Police said that Walmart was “at capacity” at the time of the shooting, with 1,000-3,000 customers inside.

A 21-year-old from Allen, Texas, was the only person in custody, police confirmed. US media identified him as Patrick Crusius, who is white. He surrendered to police about a block away from the Walmart.

“Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree, it has a nexus to potential hate crime,” Allen said.The “manifesto” purportedly written by Crusius that was circulated online includes passages railing against the “Hispanic invasion” of Texas and the author makes clear that he expected to be killed during his attack.

Witnesses said the gunman appeared to be shooting at random when he opened fire around 10:30 am.

One woman, who gave her name as Vanessa, said she had just pulled into the Walmart parking lot when the shooting began.“He was just shooting randomly. It wasn’t to any particular person. It was any that would cross paths.”

Another shopper described how he managed to avoid being hit by hiding along with his mother between two vending machines just outside the store.“That´s where the individual tried to shoot at me, which he missed cause I kind of ducked down,” Robert Curado told the El Paso Times.

“He had an AK-47.Video captured by a witness in the parking lot in the immediate aftermath of the shooting showed three people lying motionless on the ground.One had fallen next to a truck, while two were on the sidewalk outside the store entrance.

“Ambulance! Help!” people cried as they rushed to the victims.A still captured from CCTV showed the gunman carrying what appeared to be an AK-47 assault rifle.