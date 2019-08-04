Canada resident home after Iran jail escape: family

OTTAWA: An Iranian serving a life sentence on a conviction of designing a pornographic website has fled the country while on short-term release from prison and has arrived in Canada, the foreign ministry and his family said.

"Canada welcomes the news that Saeed Malekpour has been reunited with his family in Canada," a foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement received by AFP.

"We have advocated for Mr Malekpour's release and are pleased that he is now in Canada," the spokesman said, without elaborating due to privacy considerations. Iranian authorities on Saturday confirmed state television reports that Malekpour, who is also a permanent resident of Canada, had left the Islamic republic. "This individual was barred from leaving the country and has apparently left... via unofficial channels and has not returned," said judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili.

"This individual was sentenced to life in jail and had served more than 11 years of his sentence," Esmaili said, quoted by the judiciary's official news agency, Mizan Online. He said Malekpour was given a three-day furlough on July 20 and by the end of it did not turn himself in to the prison. His sister posted a video on Twitter confirming he had returned to Canada.

"My brother Saeed Malekpour has just arrived to Canada! The nightmare is finally over!" Maryam Malekpour said. "Thank you Canada for your leadership. And thank you to every single person who supported us throughout this time.