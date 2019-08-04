close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
August 5, 2019

Pak envoy to Oman convens CAC

World

P
PR
August 5, 2019

MUSCAT: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman Ali Javed on Sunday convened the inaugural meeting of Citizens Advisory Council (CAC). The 8-member CAC was launched on March 25, 2019. The CAC inducted Asad Rahman (Gilgit Baltistan Community) and Qamar Riaz (Urdu literature & media) as new members.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador welcomed the CAC as ‘Ambassadors of Pakistan’s Diversity’ and expressed his confidence that the CAC would work in tandem with the Mission and deliver in areas of respective domains in a transparent and efficient fashion to serve the quarter million citizens across the Sultanate.

The Ambassador praised CAC members Ameer Hamza and Qamar Riaz for their extraordinary efforts to ensure excellent arrangements for hosting the unprecedented ‘Pakistan Festival.’

The CAC observed that the success and overwhelming popularity of ‘Pakistan Festival’ necessitated its organisation on biannual basis and deemed to convene CAC Plenary meetings on quarterly basis.

The advisers are Prof Michael Jansen (heritage), Muhammad Ashraf (community), Reverend Zeresh Daniel and Vinod Kumar Panjwani (interfaith harmony & national integration), Mohammad Sheerani (Pashtun Baloch community), Naseer Saleh al Balushi (Baloch community), Ikram Burney (higher education), Asad Rahman (Gilgit Baltistan) Ameer Hamza (civil Society & media) and Qamar Riaz (Urdu literature & media).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World