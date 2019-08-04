close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
AFP
August 5, 2019

Eight caught after Baghdad breakout from police: ministry

World

AFP
August 5, 2019

BAGHDAD: Eight out of 15 drug trafficking suspects have been recaptured after escaping custody in a Baghdad police station, Iraq's interior ministry said, as the breakout prompted several dismissals.

"The search continues to find the others," a police officer said, on condition of anonymity. The 15 suspected members of a drug trafficking network escaped custody on Saturday, after having "insulted the police, then beaten them", according to a security services official.

The interior ministry said eight had been recaptured without specifying where they were being held. Baghdad's police chief and the heads of Al-Russafa police department in the capital´s east and the station where the suspects pulled off their escape have all been fired, the ministry said. On social media, images of videosurveillance purported to be from the police station shows men in civilian clothing running through a door, apparently without any resistance. n.

