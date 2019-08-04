‘Chances of Gulf conflict decreasing’

TEHRAN: An Iranian general said on Sunday the chances of a conflict breaking out in the Gulf region have decreased, after a spate of hostile acts in the key waterway.

"At first glance, it may seem that the situation in the Persian Gulf is heading towards a military conflict but when studying the situation more deeply, we see that chances for such a conflict become less probable," said Brigadier General Ahmadreza Pourdastan. "All countries which have interests in the region are by no means willing to see a new crisis in the Middle East," he said, quoted by Mehr news agency. "The military capabilities of our armed forces are to such an extent that the enemies don´t dare go for a military option against us.

"The Persian Gulf is like a tinderbox and explosion of the first firecracker can lead to a huge disaster," the general said. Tensions between arch-enemies Iran and the United States have soared this year after Washington stepped up its "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.