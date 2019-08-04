China to promote world peace, common prosperity: Xi

BEIJING: China is fully committed to maintain its sincerity and goodwill for safeguarding World peace and promoting common prosperity, said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A section of Chinese media on Sunday while highlighting the country’s diplomacy in the new era, quoted President Xi’s recent declaration, that underlined China’s commitment of building a better world for all.

Since the start of this year, Xi has made five overseas visits and attended four multilateral gatherings in eight countries to forge broader consensuses and closer partnerships for jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind.

While protectionism and fierce global competition for resources have diverted some economies' attention from making a bigger cake to wrestling for a larger slice, President XI advocates common efforts to create more shared interests. "We should forge a global connectivity partnership to achieve common development and prosperity," Xi said at the recently held Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

"As long as we work together to help each other, even if thousands of miles apart, we will certainly be able to find a mutually beneficial and win-win road." His remarks resonated with many attendees at the event, which was held in Beijing in and gathered participants from more than 150 countries and 90 international organizations.

Xi proposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013 and frequently promoted it on multiple international occasions. The endeavors have borne fruitful results -- some 126 countries and 29 international organizations have signed BRI cooperation documents with China. From 2013 to 2018, trade between China and other BRI countries surpassed 6 trillion U.S. dollars, and China's investment in BRI countries exceeded 90 billion dollars.