Firdous for exposing Indian terror

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday urged the political leadership to expose Indian state terrorism and the situation along the Line of Control before the world with one voice. In tweets, she emphasised that it was time to stand for national security and right to self-determination of Kashmiris, rather than doing politics. Dr Awan said the political leadership should give a message of unity and solidarity on national issues by rising above personal interests.