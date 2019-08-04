close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

Firdous for exposing Indian terror

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday urged the political leadership to expose Indian state terrorism and the situation along the Line of Control before the world with one voice. In tweets, she emphasised that it was time to stand for national security and right to self-determination of Kashmiris, rather than doing politics. Dr Awan said the political leadership should give a message of unity and solidarity on national issues by rising above personal interests.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan