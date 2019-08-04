State terrorism in IHK: Sanjrani writes to speakers world over

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday wrote to speakers and presiding officers of parliaments across the world to convince their respective governments for a role in forcing India to desist from the state terrorism in Held Kashmir (IHK).

In a letter, he wrote to the speakers and presiding officers to apprise the international community of prevailing situation in Held Kashmir and Indian atrocities on innocent people. He emphasised that the international community could not absolve itself of the ongoing gravest human right violations in Indian Held Kashmir. He urged the world nations to take notice of the use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Neelum Valley and ongoing human right abuses in Held Kashmir. The Senate chairman informed the speakers of the LoC violation of Indian security forces in Neelum Valley and firing and shelling on civilian population. He cautioned that Indian aggression was a threat to global peace; therefore, a clear stance of the international community should surface in the given situation. Sadiq Sanjrani urged the international community to play its due role in stopping the Indian aggression in Held Kashmir and help Kashmiris get their right to self-determination in the light of United Nations resolutions. The Senate chairman also invited their attention towards Indian state terrorism and the use of cluster munitions in violation of international laws. The Chairman of Upper House of Parliament also decided to hold telephonic contact with speakers of parliaments of important countries. In a statement a day earlier, he urged the president to summon a joint sitting of Parliament’s two chambers to discuss the latest Kashmir situation, saying the nation stood united for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Youth injured

By our correspondent

OKARA: A youth was injured for ‘honour’ at Sabukay Mehr village on Sunday. Khawar Hussain had contracted love marriage with Rehmat Bibi three months ago. The family of the girl, including Sharif, Azhar and Khan Muhammad, traced the couple and injured Khawar.