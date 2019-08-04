War no solution to issues, says ANP chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali Khan on Sunday said that war was not the solution to any issue as disputes could be solved through peaceful means and parleys. In a statement, he said that India and Pakistan were armed with nuclear weapons so if a full-fledged war broke out it would be not remained confined to traditional weapons.
