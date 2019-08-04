PML-N leaders condemn India’s aggressive designs

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned Indian government’s reported plans to change special status of the occupied Kashmir, saying such a move would expose the region to new tensions. “[Indian Premier Narendra] Modi is playing with fire. It is high time Pakistan raised the issue internationally,” Shahbaz said in a post at micro-blogging site. He said the use of cluster bombs by India should be a matter of serious concern for the world community. The UN should take note of the flagrant violation of human rights of Kashmiris, he stressed. About the sacrifices, rendered by the police, the PML-N chief said peace in our streets, villages, cities and surroundings is only because of the sacrifices of our police force. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said in her separate messages on Kashmir situation that Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle, rather millions of Pakistanis are standing shoulder by shoulder with them. About Police Martyrs Day, Maryam said the sacrifices of policemen in the line of duty would be remembered forever.