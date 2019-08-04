Cabinet directs Railways to re-hold job balloting

RAWALPINDI: Federal Cabinet has revoked the balloting process for appointments in scale 1 to 5 in Pakistan Railways. The Cabinet has also directed the authorities of Pakistan Railways to re-hold the whole balloting process. According to the details, the IT Department of the Bahria University held previous balloting for the nominations in Pakistan Railways for the posts from scale 1 to 5. Federal Cabinet and Establishment Division termed it compulsory to monitor the whole balloting process by an officer who is one step senior than the previous one. As per the Notification No.11-R-2017/2/3 by the Establishment Division, circular has been issued to all the divisional officers for the implementation of new directions immediately. The new circular also termed the earlier balloting process by Bahria University null and void. No new application would be sought from the applicants and only names of those applicants would be included who had already passed test and interview process. The new balloting date would be announced later about which no separate advertisement would be published or released. The spokesperson for Pakistan Railways has also confirmed the latest decision by the Federal Cabinet and Establishment Division.