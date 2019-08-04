Time for Trump to mediate on Kashmir: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that this was the time for US President Donald Trump to mediate on Kashmir, as the situation deteriorated there and along the Line of Control (LoC) with new aggressive actions being taken by Indians. He said in a series of tweets, “President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LoC with new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces. This has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis.” “It is time to end the long night of suffering for the people of Occupied Kashmir. They must be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination according to the UN SC resolutions,” he maintained. He said the only road to peace and security in South Asia runs through a peaceful and just settlement of Kashmir. The prime minister wrote, “I condemn India's attack across LOC on innocent civilians & its use of cluster munitions in violation of international humanitarian law and its own commitments under the 1983 Convention on certain conventional weapons.” He emphasised that the UNSC must take note of this threat to international peace and security.