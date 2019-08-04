Attending cabinet meeting unprepared?

LAHORE: Though Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had called a cabinet meeting for Monday (today), most of his ministers were without copies of the 21-point agenda, and the working papers, till late in the night, on Sunday.

According to a handout, the CM will chair a meeting on Monday to discus a 21-point agenda. However, when The News contacted around 10 ministers, advisors and special assistants of the provincial government at around 11pm, only one of them confirmed that he had received the meeting agenda, but no working papers. A working paper is a document which carries the details of the issue to be discussed.

“According to a court ruling, the cabinet means the government; but it is surprising that the cabinet members have not been provided with the agenda copies for preparing themselves for the meeting,” said a cabinet member while talking to The News.

Similarly, another cabinet member, who was returning to Lahore from southern Punjab, also expressed ignorance when asked about the cabinet meeting agenda.

The News contacted Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, who was on the way to Lahore, and asked about the cabinet meeting agenda. He replied: “I have to check.”

This is noteworthy that already Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued strict instructions to his ministers to improve their performance and highlight the achievements of their respective departments before the media and remain well prepared about their domains.

Also, the ongoing tug-of-war between the provincial bureaucracy and the ministers is another issue, which has always raised several questions about the performance of the PTI-led coalition government’s performance in Punjab. A group of ministers within the party believes that senior officials have been interfering in their domains. Early this year, a cabinet member also resigned on the alleged interference of a senior official in his ministry, whereas another minister also warned the government to remain careful about the elements conspiring against it.

However, some officials in the Punjab government claimed that the cabinet meeting agenda had been provided to the ministers. As per the information available with The News, the cabinet meeting on Monday will discuss core issues like federal duty on crude oil, Greater Thal Canal Project, Punjab Control of Narcotics Substance Act, establishment of Punjab Skills Development Authority, draft of Punjab multi-storey buildings, establishment of Dera Ghazi Khan Waste Management Company, etc.