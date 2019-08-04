Opposition likely to face another challenge

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition is likely to face another challenge as some members from the opposition parties have tacitly started raising doubts over the role of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi. The senator represented the opposition as polling agent during the voting and counting process on no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, the sources told The News here on Sunday.

The sources said some senators from the opposition parties have pointed out some kind of ‘conspiracy theory’ that would certainly be hard to prove but they maintain that this should be thoroughly investigated to resolve the issue once for all.

The sources said former Federal Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has already criticised the role of PPP regarding no-confidence motion, but now his own party man has come under fire from members of the other parties due to some ‘obvious’ reasons.

According to the alleged conspiracy theory, the government submitted no-confidence motion against the Senate deputy chairman with an aim to pave the way for appointment of any other person as presiding officer on the voting day on the no-confidence motion.

Later, President Arif Alvi appointed Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif as the presiding officer instead of any senior member of the Upper House.

The consensus was informally developed among the opposition parties to nominate PML-N’s Muhammad Javed Abbasi as the polling agent but one day before the voting on the no-confidence motion the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorised inquiry against former Governor of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Abbasi, who is a political mentor of Senator Javed Abbasi.

It is pertinent to mention here that a video went viral in the social media in which Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, who was acting as presiding officer during the no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman, was heard saying, “He has gone. Fifty-four votes are in favour of no-confidence motion.” But according to the official results, only fifty votes were in favour of no-confidence motion against Sadiq Sanjrani. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also asked for forensic examination of the viral video of Muhammad Ali Saif that according to him can unveil the truth before the general public. The sources said given the reservations of the opposition parties the fact finding committee of the PML-N would contact Muhammad Javed Abbasi and obtain his viewpoint about this conspiracy theory being floated by some quarters.

The sources said the committee would hold an internal inquiry and first inform ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif about its findings, adding “The PML-N will move ahead on this issue in the light of the directives to be given by Nawaz Sharif.”

When contacted, PML-N’s Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said “I am not aware of any investigation against Muhammad Javed Abbasi, who has been a strong supporter of the party. The polling agent for the no-confidence motion was nominated by all the opposition parties through a consensus.”

Talking to The News, PML-N’s Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi said, “When Senator Muhammad Ali Saif asked the Senate Secretary about number of votes, he said, ‘fifty for’ which means fifty in favour of no-confidence motion. But, unfortunately, it was taken as 54 by the people who watched the alleged video that went viral on social media.”

He said: “Five persons participated in the counting process, including me, Nauman Wazir and three Senate Secretaries. We made three separate lists that comprised votes in favour, votes against and rejected votes.” Muhammad Javed Abbasi said it is not good to make conspiracy theories on the basis of false propaganda and when his party would contact him he would provide the real facts.