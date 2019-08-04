close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
August 5, 2019

UAE charity sends 175 Pakistanis to Haj

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The charity of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has sent 175 deserving intending pilgrims from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia for performance of Haj. According to Acting Ambassador of the UAE Muhammad Abdul Aziz 102 intending pilgrims were embarked upon the holy journey from Islamabad and Karachi on Sunday. He told media that 40 pilgrims who left from Islamabad airport were seen off by the officials of the UAE Embassy for the holy sojourn while 62 left from Karachi.

The rest had already left from Quetta and reached Hijaz-e-Muqqadas, Muhammad Abdul Aziz added. All expenses of the pilgrims are being born by the charity organisation and the pilgrims will be provided all sorts of comforts during the Haj.

He said that the charity was started by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in the memory of his great father founder of the UAE late Sheikh Zayed Al-Nahyan. The charity is engaged multifarious welfare activities across the world.

